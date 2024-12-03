Independent Family Office LLC Buys 1,406 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 103,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 384,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,813,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 282,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after buying an additional 56,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.01. 5,441,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,319. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $417.46 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a market cap of $502.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

