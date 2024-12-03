Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Patrick J. Ervin Buys 275 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 275 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $10,433.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,805.22. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,843. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $792.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $77.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 28.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 27.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $3,147,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.