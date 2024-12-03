Incline Global Management LLC Trims Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Incline Global Management LLC cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. News comprises 4.4% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of News worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in News by 812.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204,141 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in News by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in News by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in News by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. News Co. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim increased their target price on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

