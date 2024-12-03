In Depth Partners LLC Sells 20,301 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

In Depth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for 11.5% of In Depth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,764,254.60. This represents a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,019. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.30. 239,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.57, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.66.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

