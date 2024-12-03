In Depth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

In Depth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.8% of In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.09.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.49. 606,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $128.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.02. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,278 shares of company stock valued at $42,512,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.