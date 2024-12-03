Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Invests $33.09 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 222,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,087,000. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

A stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.95. 120,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,101. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.15.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

