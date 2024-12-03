Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Has $72.76 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 816,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up 4.9% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned about 0.20% of DuPont de Nemours worth $72,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.36. 361,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

