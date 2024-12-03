Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after buying an additional 859,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 908.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VERV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 468,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,772. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

