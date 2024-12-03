Ikarian Capital LLC Has $7.27 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 1.0% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of BBIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 94,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,927. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $93,135.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,116.78. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,831,545 shares of company stock worth $150,056,923 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

