Ikarian Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,586,293 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Cybin were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cybin by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,865,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 220,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cybin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cybin from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Cybin Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CYBN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,095. Cybin Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

