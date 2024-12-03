Ikarian Capital LLC Grows Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,678 shares during the period. Silence Therapeutics comprises about 1.4% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.96% of Silence Therapeutics worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $318,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 60,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

