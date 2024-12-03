III Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

III Capital Management grew its position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Vestis were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vestis by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,593 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Vestis by 111.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,631,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,413 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 22.7% during the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,330,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after buying an additional 430,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,156,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vestis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,556. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W lowered Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

