III Capital Management Acquires 6,391 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

III Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KHC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

