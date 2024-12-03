IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE JPM traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.83. 1,183,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $155.88 and a 12-month high of $254.31. The firm has a market cap of $697.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.