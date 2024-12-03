IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE JPM traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.83. 1,183,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $155.88 and a 12-month high of $254.31. The firm has a market cap of $697.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.