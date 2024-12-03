IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.88. 54,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,305. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $602.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $454.77 and a twelve month high of $630.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

