IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after acquiring an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,850,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,815,906. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $361.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.