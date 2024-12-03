IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.40 and a 200-day moving average of $275.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $225.88 and a 12-month high of $300.75.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

