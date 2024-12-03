IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. 611,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.