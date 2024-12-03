IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Update

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,430.96. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,902 shares of company stock valued at $68,109. 57.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 319,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,704. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,534.03% and a negative return on equity of 155.42%. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

