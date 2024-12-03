IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.45. 627,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,627. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,635,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,570 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $42,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,162,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after buying an additional 1,086,356 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 561,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 443,640 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

