Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €31.87 ($33.55) and last traded at €34.58 ($36.40), with a volume of 1253948 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.60 ($34.32).

Hugo Boss Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.