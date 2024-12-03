Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404,120 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 3.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Citigroup worth $981,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $71.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

