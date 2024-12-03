Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 4,640 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $41,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.29 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.51 and a 200-day moving average of $249.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.