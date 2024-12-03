Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Short Interest Update

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $146.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

