Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $45.28 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,885,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,514,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE IQV opened at $201.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.89 and its 200 day moving average is $225.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

