HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,367,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,739,000 after buying an additional 315,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nextracker by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after buying an additional 460,739 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nextracker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,675,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 88.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,667,000 after purchasing an additional 745,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 24.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,508,000 after acquiring an additional 261,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.
Nextracker Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.10. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
