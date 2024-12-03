HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,417 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tamboran Resources were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the third quarter worth about $11,599,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tamboran Resources during the second quarter worth $4,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tamboran Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources during the third quarter worth about $351,000.

Shares of TBN stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tamboran Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

