Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,931,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

