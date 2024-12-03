Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 67,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

JEPI stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

