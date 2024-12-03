Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 775.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 283,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.3% in the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 67,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 465.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $93.83 and a 12-month high of $188.26.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.