Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 14,822 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.