Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

