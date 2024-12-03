Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,042,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 22.4% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $162,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $495,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 798,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

