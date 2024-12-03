Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

