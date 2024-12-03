HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $414,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $401.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $287.27 and a 52 week high of $402.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.86.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

