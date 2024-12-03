HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $129,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,997,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

