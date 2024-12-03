HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 13,670 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $139,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after buying an additional 481,895 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after buying an additional 405,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,994,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $103.60.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.