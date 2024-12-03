Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 1,861,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 856,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSAI. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the third quarter worth $924,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hesai Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 74,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hesai Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

