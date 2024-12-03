Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

