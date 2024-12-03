Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 10,530 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,090,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,681,000 after acquiring an additional 165,425 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,389,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 384,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,797,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,728,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after buying an additional 186,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -760.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Scotiabank upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

