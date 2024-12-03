Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Purchases 175,993 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,993 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up about 2.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.58% of STAG Industrial worth $41,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,132,000 after buying an additional 4,111,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in STAG Industrial by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,485 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 442,618 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

Several analysts have commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

