Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -78.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 12.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

View Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.