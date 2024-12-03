Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 456,107 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $1,210,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 102,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The trade was a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

