HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

HealthStream Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 54,227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 400,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 234,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

