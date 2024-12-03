Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 392,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,330. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $918.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.95 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on HCSG
About Healthcare Services Group
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Services Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.