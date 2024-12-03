Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 392,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,330. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $918.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.95 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 804.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCSG

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.