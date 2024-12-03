Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 22,948 Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wallbox were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in Wallbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $3.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of WBX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

