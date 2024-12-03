Head-To-Head Survey: SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) & Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SilverCrest Metals and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Eldorado Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $278.08 million 5.23 $116.72 million $0.57 17.17 Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Eldorado Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98% Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Eldorado Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

