Head to Head Review: Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF – Get Free Report) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) are both mining companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Endeavour Silver”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $205.46 million 4.89 $6.12 million ($0.13) -31.42

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver -13.04% 0.97% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eldorado Gold and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Endeavour Silver 0 1 4 1 3.00

Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 62.18%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Eldorado Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

