Head to Head Comparison: PENG (PENG) and The Competition

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) is one of 173 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PENG to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PENG has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENG’s rivals have a beta of 1.72, indicating that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PENG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PENG $1.17 billion -$52.47 million -18.89 PENG Competitors $9.93 billion $796.94 million 16.07

Analyst Ratings

PENG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PENG. PENG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PENG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENG 0 0 5 1 3.17 PENG Competitors 2418 9832 19338 685 2.57

PENG presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.93%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 522.18%. Given PENG’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PENG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of PENG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PENG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENG -4.48% 8.05% 2.14% PENG Competitors -387.52% -69.38% -10.06%

Summary

PENG rivals beat PENG on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PENG Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc., a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. It also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through HPC and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications including high-performance products for government, health care, industrial, and telecommunications applications. In addition, the company offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and leading-edge solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, it provides LED-based products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brand. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

