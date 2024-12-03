Harvey Partners LLC Increases Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. Vimeo accounts for about 2.3% of Harvey Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harvey Partners LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Vimeo worth $20,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 124.9% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,731,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vimeo by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 987,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 808,954 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 65.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 548,812 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 2.23. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

